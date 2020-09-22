Overview

Dr. Christopher Lewis, DC is a Chiropractor in Ooltewah, TN. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.



Dr. Lewis works at Spine Chiropractic in Ooltewah, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.