Dr. Lane has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Lane, PHD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Lane, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Vienna, VA.
Dr. Lane works at
Locations
Agnes M. Zorniak, M.D.8308 Old Courthouse Rd Ste B, Vienna, VA 22182 Directions (703) 556-4140
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lane is one of the best in his field!
About Dr. Christopher Lane, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1053439281
Dr. Lane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lane works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Lane. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.