Christopher Korsgaard, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Christopher Korsgaard, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Spokane, WA.
- 1 140 S Arthur St Ste 415, Spokane, WA 99202 Directions (509) 534-5850
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
I love Chris to death. He has helped me as well as my son IMMENSELY! We both have issues with atypical reactions to meds, and I've literally been to doctors all over the world and have had the most successful care with Chris. His assistant Heather is amazing. They're a small office so you usually need to leave a message but she gets back to you fast and is incredibly helpful. They're a phenomenal team and I'm intensely grateful to have found them.
About Christopher Korsgaard, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
