Christopher Kelley, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Christopher Kelley, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Sarasota, FL. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    5602 Marquesas Cir Ste 101, Sarasota, FL 34233 (941) 921-7788
    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 06, 2019
Chris is the attending PA at the ALF where my 90yo mom resides. We were thrilled that he comes to the facility weekly so she has regular on-site medical attention. He's always clear that he's a PA & works with an MD. He was thorough in his assessment of Mom, making her feel heard, and treating her in a respectful, kindly manner. He was deft in assessing her geriatric/memory issues - and has treated her UTIs & ailments with appropriate preventative & remedial treatment. Highly recommend Chris!
    About Christopher Kelley, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972535136
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christopher Kelley, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christopher Kelley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Christopher Kelley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Christopher Kelley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Kelley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christopher Kelley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christopher Kelley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

