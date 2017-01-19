Christopher Karcher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Christopher Karcher, PSY
Overview
Christopher Karcher, PSY is a Psychologist in Nashville, TN.
Christopher Karcher works at
Locations
Nashville Psychotherapy Solutions Pllc510 E Iris Dr Unit B, Nashville, TN 37204 Directions (615) 463-9804
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. Karcher for several months. He seems to be a focused, compassionate, and understanding person that takes an active part in my therapy. I appreciate his honesty and considerate approach in presenting alternatives or making suggestions when I need them.
About Christopher Karcher, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1831213834
Frequently Asked Questions
Christopher Karcher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christopher Karcher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christopher Karcher has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Karcher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christopher Karcher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christopher Karcher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.