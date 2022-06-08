See All Nurse Practitioners in Henderson, NV
Christopher Kagay, PMHNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Christopher Kagay, PMHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Christopher Kagay, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Henderson, NV. 

Christopher Kagay works at Mayes Mental Health And Wellness in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Rebecca Church, APN
Rebecca Church, APN
6 (26)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mayes Mental Health and Wellness
    2920 N Green Valley Pkwy Ste 812, Henderson, NV 89014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 861-1875

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Christopher Kagay?

    Jun 08, 2022
    Chris cares. He listens thoroughly, asks questions, empathises without dramatizing. He is a solid human. His medicine skills are careful, thorough again, and very specific. He explains everything, which I love. He talks about the interaction effects and makes sure we know a lot about which ever medicines he prescribes. I'm so glad I found him here.
    Dana — Jun 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Christopher Kagay, PMHNP-BC
    How would you rate your experience with Christopher Kagay, PMHNP-BC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Christopher Kagay to family and friends

    Christopher Kagay's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Christopher Kagay

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Christopher Kagay, PMHNP-BC.

    About Christopher Kagay, PMHNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174907125
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christopher Kagay, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christopher Kagay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Christopher Kagay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christopher Kagay works at Mayes Mental Health And Wellness in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Christopher Kagay’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Christopher Kagay. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Kagay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christopher Kagay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christopher Kagay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Christopher Kagay, PMHNP-BC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.