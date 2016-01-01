Dr. Christopher Jordan, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jordan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Jordan, OD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Jordan, OD is an Optometrist in Westerville, OH.
Dr. Jordan works at
Locations
Clarkson Eyecare636 W Schrock Rd, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (844) 206-8714
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christopher Jordan, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1104848951
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jordan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jordan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jordan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jordan works at
Dr. Jordan speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jordan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jordan.
