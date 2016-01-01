Christopher Johnson, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christopher Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christopher Johnson, FNP
Overview
Christopher Johnson, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Middletown, NY.
Christopher Johnson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Garnet Health Doctors - Middletown707 E Main St, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 333-7575Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Garnet Health Doctors - Monticello38 Concord Rd, Monticello, NY 12701 Directions (845) 333-6500
-
3
Garnet Health Doctors - Monroe475 State Route 17M, Monroe, NY 10950 Directions (845) 333-7830
-
4
Garnet Health Doctors - Liberty39 Old Monticello Rd, Ferndale, NY 12734 Directions (845) 292-6684
-
5
Garnet Health Doctors - Livingston Manor36 Pearl St, Livingston Manor, NY 12758 Directions (845) 439-3579
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Callicoon Campus
- Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Harris Campus
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christopher Johnson?
About Christopher Johnson, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1205478195
Frequently Asked Questions
Christopher Johnson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christopher Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christopher Johnson works at
Christopher Johnson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christopher Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christopher Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.