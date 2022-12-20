Book an Appointment

Christopher Jenny, PA-C

Family Medicine (Physician Assistant)
5 (136)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Christopher Jenny, PA-C is a Family Medicine Physician Assistant in Trinity, FL. 

Christopher Jenny works at TGMG Trinity in Trinity, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    TGMG Trinity
    2433 Country Place Blvd Bldg B, Trinity, FL 34655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 136 ratings
    Patient Ratings (136)
    5 Star
    (134)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 20, 2022
    Dr. Chris Jenny asked me all the correct questions, regarding my health. He exercised patience, he listened and answered my questions in a manner that was easily understood. He was very empathetic.
    Catherine — Dec 20, 2022
    About Christopher Jenny, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Physician Assistant)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1306004361
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Tampa General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christopher Jenny, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christopher Jenny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Christopher Jenny has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Christopher Jenny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christopher Jenny works at TGMG Trinity in Trinity, FL. View the full address on Christopher Jenny’s profile.

    136 patients have reviewed Christopher Jenny. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Jenny.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christopher Jenny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christopher Jenny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

