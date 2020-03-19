Dr. Christopher Harte, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Harte, PHD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Harte, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Canton, MA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas / Austin Campus.
Dr. Harte works at
Locations
-
1
Harte Behavioral Health, LLC95 Washington St, Canton, MA 02021 Directions (781) 713-4001
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harte?
I have been a patient with Dr. Harte now for 3 plus years. He is very easy to talk to and get along with. He is very professional, compassionate, and friendly. Doctor Harte is the best Psychologist I have met. I would refer Dr. Harte to family and friends. Thank you for everything you have helped me with.
About Dr. Christopher Harte, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1588090823
Education & Certifications
- VA Boston Healthcare System
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Tufts University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harte has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harte accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harte works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Harte. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.