See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Salem, VA
Christopher Guth, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Christopher Guth, PA-C

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Christopher Guth, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salem, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from The College Of West Virginia Physician Assistant Program|The College Of West Virginia Physician Assistant Program|West Virginia University|West Virginia University and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.

Christopher Guth works at LewisGale Physicians Orthopedics - Knotbreak Rd in Salem, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    LewisGale Physicians Orthopedics - Knotbreak Rd
    101 Knotbreak Rd, Salem, VA 24153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 642-0634
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lewisgale Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Casting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Casting
Cortisone Injection Chevron Icon
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Infectious Arthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Seronegative Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Christopher Guth?

    Oct 18, 2018
    Both husband and myself have been going to Christopher Guth for several years. He is knowledgeable in the ortho field and we feel relaxed when we have our appointments and procedures.. He takes his time with us and answers any questions. We never feel rushed.
    Margaret in Ferrum — Oct 18, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Christopher Guth, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Christopher Guth, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Christopher Guth to family and friends

    Christopher Guth's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Christopher Guth

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Christopher Guth, PA-C.

    About Christopher Guth, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457322398
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • The College Of West Virginia Physician Assistant Program|The College Of West Virginia Physician Assistant Program|West Virginia University|West Virginia University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christopher Guth, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christopher Guth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Christopher Guth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Christopher Guth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christopher Guth works at LewisGale Physicians Orthopedics - Knotbreak Rd in Salem, VA. View the full address on Christopher Guth’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Christopher Guth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Guth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christopher Guth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christopher Guth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Christopher Guth, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.