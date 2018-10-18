Overview

Christopher Guth, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salem, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from The College Of West Virginia Physician Assistant Program|The College Of West Virginia Physician Assistant Program|West Virginia University|West Virginia University and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.



Christopher Guth works at LewisGale Physicians Orthopedics - Knotbreak Rd in Salem, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.