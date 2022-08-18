Christopher Groff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christopher Groff, PA-C
Overview
Christopher Groff, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Vandalia, OH.

Locations
Premier Orthopedics at Premier Physician Network - Vandalia600 Aviator Ct Ste 210, Vandalia, OH 45377 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Great people. Great service
About Christopher Groff, PA-C
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1699177329
Frequently Asked Questions

41 patients have reviewed Christopher Groff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Groff.
