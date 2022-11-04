Christopher Goisse, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christopher Goisse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christopher Goisse, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Christopher Goisse, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Silver Spring, MD.
Innovative Behavioral Medicine LLC801 Wayne Ave Ste G100, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (301) 615-8752Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Teamcare
- TPA
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Dr. Goisse was VERY easy to talk & open up to & honestly it threw me off; I’m a pretty tough cookie & I don’t “talk feelings” because I don’t open up to anyone cause I don’t let people see me vulnerable, I’m “tough” all the time. If your like me Dr. Goisse’s “vibe”( best way to describe it) when you meet him he is just comforting & instantly feels like you can trust him(another thing I’m not good at, I don’t trust many but especially no one when it comes to “my feelings”) . I have avoided this for a while but I will continue to see him as there’s just something about him that made me feel like I was just having a conversation with someone I’ve known forever & trusted…I’m so glad I found him, made the appointment, & actually followed through because I have had so much anxiety & stress going into this new journey but at least I have a doctor in this field I’m comfortable with.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1316432172
- Penn State Univ
