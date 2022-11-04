See All Nurse Practitioners in Silver Spring, MD
Christopher Goisse, PMHNP Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Christopher Goisse, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Christopher Goisse, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Silver Spring, MD. 

Christopher Goisse works at Innovative Behavioral Medicine LLC in Silver Spring, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Christina Schrack, FNP-BC
Christina Schrack, FNP-BC
10 (3)
View Profile
Isoke Baptiste, NP
Isoke Baptiste, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
Claude Spears
Claude Spears
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Innovative Behavioral Medicine LLC
    801 Wayne Ave Ste G100, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 615-8752
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Bipolar Disorder
Depressive Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
Bipolar Disorder
Depressive Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy With Medication Management Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Teamcare
    • TPA
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Christopher Goisse?

    Nov 04, 2022
    Dr. Goisse was VERY easy to talk & open up to & honestly it threw me off; I’m a pretty tough cookie & I don’t “talk feelings” because I don’t open up to anyone cause I don’t let people see me vulnerable, I’m “tough” all the time. If your like me Dr. Goisse’s “vibe”( best way to describe it) when you meet him he is just comforting & instantly feels like you can trust him(another thing I’m not good at, I don’t trust many but especially no one when it comes to “my feelings”) . I have avoided this for a while but I will continue to see him as there’s just something about him that made me feel like I was just having a conversation with someone I’ve known forever & trusted…I’m so glad I found him, made the appointment, & actually followed through because I have had so much anxiety & stress going into this new journey but at least I have a doctor in this field I’m comfortable with.
    Kelly M — Nov 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Christopher Goisse, PMHNP
    How would you rate your experience with Christopher Goisse, PMHNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Christopher Goisse to family and friends

    Christopher Goisse's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Christopher Goisse

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Christopher Goisse, PMHNP.

    About Christopher Goisse, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316432172
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Penn State Univ
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christopher Goisse, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christopher Goisse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Christopher Goisse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christopher Goisse works at Innovative Behavioral Medicine LLC in Silver Spring, MD. View the full address on Christopher Goisse’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Christopher Goisse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Goisse.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christopher Goisse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christopher Goisse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Christopher Goisse, PMHNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.