Dr. Christopher Gehrisch, DC
Overview
Dr. Christopher Gehrisch, DC is a Chiropractor in Ontario, OH.
Dr. Gehrisch works at
Locations
New Beginnings33 S Lexington Springmill Rd, Ontario, OH 44906 Directions (419) 529-5544
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I was impressed with my experience at this doctor?s office. He is extremely knowledgeable and dedicated. HIs staff is courteous.
About Dr. Christopher Gehrisch, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1790881142
Dr. Gehrisch accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gehrisch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
