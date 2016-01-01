Christopher Garcia, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christopher Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christopher Garcia, PA
Christopher Garcia, PA is a Physician Assistant in Miami, FL.
Locations
West Kendall Baptist15955 SW 96th St Ste 102, Miami, FL 33196 Directions (305) 271-9777
Baptist8950 N Kendall Dr Ste 601W, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 271-9777
South Miami6200 Sunset Dr Ste 502, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 271-9777
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- Homestead Hospital
- Mariners Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English, Spanish
- 1295771012
Christopher Garcia accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christopher Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christopher Garcia speaks Spanish.
