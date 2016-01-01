See All Physicians Assistants in Miami, FL
Christopher Garcia, PA is a Physician Assistant in Miami, FL. 

Christopher Garcia works at Baptist Health Medical Group in Miami, FL with other offices in South Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    West Kendall Baptist
    15955 SW 96th St Ste 102, Miami, FL 33196 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 271-9777
    Baptist
    8950 N Kendall Dr Ste 601W, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 271-9777
    South Miami
    6200 Sunset Dr Ste 502, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 271-9777

Hospital Affiliations
  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Doctors Hospital
  • Homestead Hospital
  • Mariners Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital
  • West Kendall Baptist Hospital

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Generalized Obesity Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Morbid Obesity Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cystic Lesions Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Roux-en-Y Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stitches
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    About Christopher Garcia, PA

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English, Spanish
    • 1295771012
