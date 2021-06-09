Dr. Christopher Fisher, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Fisher, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Fisher, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Texas.
Dr. Fisher works at
Locations
Christopher Fisher, PhD, PC700 Everhart Rd Ste H1, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 558-0230Monday9:30am - 6:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 6:00pmWednesday9:30am - 4:00pmThursday1:00pm - 6:00pmFriday9:30am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best psychologists I have ever worked with. Thoughtful, Kind, Effective, Well-educated and Proficient
About Dr. Christopher Fisher, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1689958662
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Institute For Rehabilitation
- University of North Texas
- University of Texas, San Antonio
Dr. Fisher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fisher works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher.
