Dr. Christopher Felton, DO is accepting new patients
Dr. Christopher Felton, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christopher Felton, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.
Dr. Felton works at
Novant Health Ballantyne Family & Sports Medicine15033 Ballancroft Pkwy Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28277
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
detailed great doctor
- Family Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1730222332
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice, Family Practice/OMT and Sports Medicine
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
Dr. Felton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Felton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Felton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Felton works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Felton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Felton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Felton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Felton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.