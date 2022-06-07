See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Manchester, CT
Overview

Christopher Dumas, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Manchester, CT. 

Christopher Dumas works at Professional Family Therapy-LLC in Manchester, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Professional Family Therapy-LLC
    222 Mckee St, Manchester, CT 06040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 643-1234

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 07, 2022
    A female friend of mine had recommended I speak with Chris after having some challenges with relationships after my divorce. I had gone to therapists before but Chris has been my best. As a guy he was very relatable to me, not judgmental and extremely helpful. I thought I was in a decent place when I started but now I feel Chris has helped me get to a great place in my life where I can experience not only happiness but peace as well. Chris is a top notch therapist and a good guy. I would HIGHLY recommend him to both men and women along with any couples needing help in their relationships. Good luck!
    Chris — Jun 07, 2022
    About Christopher Dumas, LMFT

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English
    • 1689634693
    Education & Certifications

    • Lawrence & Memorial Hospital
    • Eastern Connecticut State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christopher Dumas, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christopher Dumas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Christopher Dumas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christopher Dumas works at Professional Family Therapy-LLC in Manchester, CT. View the full address on Christopher Dumas’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Christopher Dumas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Dumas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christopher Dumas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christopher Dumas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

