Christopher Dumas, LMFT
Overview
Christopher Dumas, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Manchester, CT.
Locations
Professional Family Therapy-LLC222 Mckee St, Manchester, CT 06040 Directions (860) 643-1234
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
A female friend of mine had recommended I speak with Chris after having some challenges with relationships after my divorce. I had gone to therapists before but Chris has been my best. As a guy he was very relatable to me, not judgmental and extremely helpful. I thought I was in a decent place when I started but now I feel Chris has helped me get to a great place in my life where I can experience not only happiness but peace as well. Chris is a top notch therapist and a good guy. I would HIGHLY recommend him to both men and women along with any couples needing help in their relationships. Good luck!
About Christopher Dumas, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1689634693
Education & Certifications
- Lawrence & Memorial Hospital
- Eastern Connecticut State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Christopher Dumas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Christopher Dumas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christopher Dumas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Christopher Dumas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Dumas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christopher Dumas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christopher Dumas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.