Christopher Dominguez accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christopher Dominguez, PA-C
Overview
Christopher Dominguez, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Deerfield Beach, FL.
Christopher Dominguez works at
Locations
Spine & Orthopedic Center280 SW Natura Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441 Directions (888) 409-8006Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Christopher Dominguez, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1508499146
Frequently Asked Questions
