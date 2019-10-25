See All Family Doctors in Woodbury, NJ
Family Medicine
5 (558)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Christopher Dick, APN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Woodbury, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.

Christopher Dick works at Jefferson Health Woodbury Primary & Specialty Care - Surgery in Woodbury, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Jefferson Health Woodbury
    159 S Broad St, Woodbury, NJ 08096

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

Abdominal Disorders
Acne
Allergies
Abdominal Disorders
Acne
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Autoimmune Diseases
Birth Control
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Breast Diseases
Cancer
Chronic Diseases
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
Emphysema
Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
High Cholesterol
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Infectious Diseases
Injuries
Menopause
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoporosis
Pelvic Exams
Pneumonia
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Stitches
Well Baby Care

4.9
Patient Ratings (558)
5 Star
(512)
4 Star
(42)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Oct 25, 2019
Chris is amazing very thorough very compassionate probably one of the best medical professionals that I've ever seen
Julia Levy — Oct 25, 2019
  • Family Medicine
  • 21 years of experience
  • English
  • 1700176864
  • DREXEL UNIVERSITY
Christopher Dick, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christopher Dick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Christopher Dick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Christopher Dick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Christopher Dick works at Jefferson Health Woodbury Primary & Specialty Care - Surgery in Woodbury, NJ. View the full address on Christopher Dick’s profile.

558 patients have reviewed Christopher Dick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Dick.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christopher Dick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christopher Dick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

