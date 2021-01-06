Christopher Della Rocca has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Christopher Della Rocca, CRNP
Overview
Christopher Della Rocca, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA.
Christopher Della Rocca works at
Locations
1
Drs. Tumasz and Lobianco and Associates PC, 7257 Revere St, Philadelphia, PA 19149
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christopher Della Rocca?
One of the best healthcare providers I've ever seen, thorough, really listens, and is great at explaining what's going on. Never feel rushed during my visits either.
About Christopher Della Rocca, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1760995252
Frequently Asked Questions
Christopher Della Rocca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Christopher Della Rocca works at
4 patients have reviewed Christopher Della Rocca. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Della Rocca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christopher Della Rocca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christopher Della Rocca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.