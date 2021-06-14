See All Neuropsychologists in New York, NY
Dr. Christopher Damato, PSY.D

Neuropsychology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Damato, PSY.D is a Neuropsychologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Forest Institute and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital and University Hospital at Downstate.

Dr. Damato works at neuropsychnet.com in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    neuropsychnet.com
    280 Madison Ave Rm 305, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 439-1777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
  • University Hospital at Downstate

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Brain Injury
Dementia
ADHD and-or ADD
Brain Injury
Dementia

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • MagnaCare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 14, 2021
    Dr. D’amato really wants to help you.
    — Jun 14, 2021
    About Dr. Christopher Damato, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558591503
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Va Black Hills
    Internship
    • Veterans Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Forest Institute
    Undergraduate School
    • Antioch College
