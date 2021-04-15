See All Nurse Practitioners in Greenville, NC
Christopher Coltrain, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Christopher Coltrain, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Christopher Coltrain, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Greenville, NC. 

Christopher Coltrain works at Monk Geriatric Center in Greenville, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ecu Physicians
    101 Heart Dr, Greenville, NC 27834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 744-4611
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Christopher Coltrain?

    Apr 15, 2021
    Chris Coltrain has been my primary doctor for years now. He is easy to talk to, easy to get up with. Tries to answer all questions fully and quickly. I recommend him fully, to anybody who needs primary care doctor.
    T. Meeks — Apr 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Christopher Coltrain, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Christopher Coltrain, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Christopher Coltrain to family and friends

    Christopher Coltrain's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Christopher Coltrain

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Christopher Coltrain, NP.

    About Christopher Coltrain, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275960999
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christopher Coltrain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christopher Coltrain works at Monk Geriatric Center in Greenville, NC. View the full address on Christopher Coltrain’s profile.

    Christopher Coltrain has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Coltrain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christopher Coltrain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christopher Coltrain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Christopher Coltrain, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.