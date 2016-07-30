Dr. Christopher Cocker, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cocker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Cocker, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Christopher Cocker, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Moorpark, CA.
Locations
Arjun C Reyes MD & Associates893 Patriot Dr Ste A, Moorpark, CA 93021 Directions (805) 531-1000
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He has lots of experience and makes you feel comfortable right away. He is caring, compassionate and is committed to helping other.
About Dr. Christopher Cocker, PSY.D
- Psychology
- English, Spanish
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cocker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cocker accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Cocker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Cocker speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cocker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cocker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cocker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cocker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.