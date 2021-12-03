See All Nurse Practitioners in Lexington, KY
Christopher Clark, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Christopher Clark, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 7 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.

Christopher Clark works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care
    3581 Harrodsburg Rd Ste 350, Lexington, KY 40513 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Allergies
Asthma
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Allergies
Asthma

Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Christopher Clark, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Years of Experience
  • 7 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1649641895
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • EASTERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Christopher Clark, APRN is accepting new patients.

Christopher Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Christopher Clark works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in Lexington, KY.

3 patients have reviewed Christopher Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christopher Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christopher Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.