Overview

Dr. Christopher Chapman, DC is a Chiropractor in Provo, UT. 

Dr. Chapman works at Atlas Epigenetics in Provo, UT with other offices in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Manchester Building
    3311 N University Ave Ste 150, Provo, UT 84604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 655-1801
  2
    345 W 100 S Ste 6C, Salt Lake City, UT 84101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 996-7076

Ratings & Reviews
4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 51 ratings
Patient Ratings (51)
5 Star
(39)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(12)
May 30, 2022
This was my first time visit with Dr Chapman and the staff at the Lift Clinic. The staff were super helpful, professional and patient. The initial registration material was probably the most thorough that I’ve ever filled out. I did need some assistance in opening that web site. The staff at the office were great about helping me with that as well. Dr. Chapman is a great listener, positive and gentle in his approach. I found him to be very helpful and provided great explanations for what his findings were in this initial assessment
Marty Rachels — May 30, 2022
Photo: Dr. Christopher Chapman, DC
About Dr. Christopher Chapman, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1306030580
NPI Number
Frequently Asked Questions

