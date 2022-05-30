Dr. Christopher Chapman, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chapman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Chapman, DC
Overview
Dr. Christopher Chapman, DC is a Chiropractor in Provo, UT.
Dr. Chapman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Manchester Building3311 N University Ave Ste 150, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (801) 655-1801
- 2 345 W 100 S Ste 6C, Salt Lake City, UT 84101 Directions (801) 996-7076
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chapman?
This was my first time visit with Dr Chapman and the staff at the Lift Clinic. The staff were super helpful, professional and patient. The initial registration material was probably the most thorough that I’ve ever filled out. I did need some assistance in opening that web site. The staff at the office were great about helping me with that as well. Dr. Chapman is a great listener, positive and gentle in his approach. I found him to be very helpful and provided great explanations for what his findings were in this initial assessment
About Dr. Christopher Chapman, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1306030580
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chapman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chapman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chapman works at
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Chapman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chapman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chapman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chapman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.