Christopher Burns has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Christopher Burns, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Christopher Burns, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Longview, TX.
Christopher Burns works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Diagnostic Clinic of Longview707 Hollybrook Dr, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 753-3331
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christopher Burns?
This was my first visit with chris burns. I immediately felt comfortable with him. He gave me a prescription that helped with my problem. I had asked others to help with it, he instantly knew what to give me. He will be the one i will see.
About Christopher Burns, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1841396017
Frequently Asked Questions
Christopher Burns accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christopher Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christopher Burns works at
Christopher Burns has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Burns.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christopher Burns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christopher Burns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.