Dr. Christopher Brown, DNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (5)
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Brown, DNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Murrells Inlet, SC. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Gardner-Webb University and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.

Dr. Brown works at Myers Podiatry Clinic in Murrells Inlet, SC with other offices in Spartanburg, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Inlet Medical Associates
    912 INLET SQUARE DR, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 651-4111
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Medical Group of the Carolinas - Family & Internal Medicine - Reidville Road
    2995 Reidville Rd Ste 210, Spartanburg, SC 29301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 253-8140
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. Francis Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Depression
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes

Treatment frequency



Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Companion Benefit Alternatives
    • CompCare
    • Comprehensive Behavioral Healthcare
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Employers Health Network
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • Health Net
    • Jehovah’s Witnesses (ROJW) Facility Agreement Only
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MedRisk
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Provider Select, Inc.
    • Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 26, 2017
    My husband and I have both been very satisfied with the friendly and professional treatment given to us by Dr. Brown. He is very knowledgeable and has a wonderful bedside manner. Every diagnosis he has given us has been correct. He sent us to specialists when needed. We both have high respect for Dr. Brown. He puts us at ease when discussing possible situations we may be having. We never feel rushed during our office visits with him.
    Cynthia Brannon in Simpsonville, SC — Jul 26, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Brown, DNP
    About Dr. Christopher Brown, DNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740250877
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Gardner-Webb University
    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Carolina At Columbia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brown has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

