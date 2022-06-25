Dr. Christopher Bretz, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bretz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Bretz, DC
Overview
Dr. Christopher Bretz, DC is a Chiropractor in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Life University, College Of Chiropractic.
Dr. Bretz works at
Locations
-
1
Bretz Chiropractic Clinic3436 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 921-2225Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 2:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 2:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bretz?
I have been a patient of Dr Bretz almost since he started his practice and highly recommend him. He is professional, personable and knowledgeable! When he gives me adjustment, I know that I have had something done to me that improves my well being and not just a waste of my time.
About Dr. Christopher Bretz, DC
- Chiropractic
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1124128319
Education & Certifications
- Life University, College Of Chiropractic
- Regions College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bretz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bretz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bretz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bretz works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Bretz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bretz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bretz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bretz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.