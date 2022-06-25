See All Chiropractors in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Christopher Bretz, DC Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Christopher Bretz, DC

Chiropractic
4 (26)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Christopher Bretz, DC is a Chiropractor in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Life University, College Of Chiropractic.

Dr. Bretz works at Bretz Chiropractic Clinic in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Bretz Chiropractic Clinic
    3436 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 921-2225
    Monday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 8:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergy Testing
Arthritis
Back Injuries
Allergy Testing
Arthritis
Back Injuries

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Thompson Technique Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bretz?

    Jun 25, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr Bretz almost since he started his practice and highly recommend him. He is professional, personable and knowledgeable! When he gives me adjustment, I know that I have had something done to me that improves my well being and not just a waste of my time.
    Earl LaGorin — Jun 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Bretz, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christopher Bretz, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bretz to family and friends

    Dr. Bretz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bretz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christopher Bretz, DC.

    About Dr. Christopher Bretz, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124128319
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Life University, College Of Chiropractic
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Regions College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Bretz, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bretz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bretz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bretz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Bretz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bretz works at Bretz Chiropractic Clinic in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bretz’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Bretz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bretz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bretz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bretz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christopher Bretz, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.