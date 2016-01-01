Dr. Christopher Brennan, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brennan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Brennan, OD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Brennan, OD is an Optometrist in Elkins Park, PA. They graduated from Pa College Of Optometry.
Dr. Brennan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Einstein Ophthamology at Elkins Park60 Township Line Rd, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Directions (215) 456-7150
-
2
Einstein Ophthamology at Klein Building5401 Old York Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-7150
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brennan?
About Dr. Christopher Brennan, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1801806625
Education & Certifications
- The Eye Institute
- Pa College Of Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brennan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brennan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brennan works at
257 patients have reviewed Dr. Brennan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brennan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brennan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brennan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.