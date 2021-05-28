Dr. Brendel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Brendel, OD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Brendel, OD is an Optometrist in Wadsworth, OH.
Dr. Brendel works at
Bruce L. Manning665 Briarthorn Crescent Dr, Wadsworth, OH 44281 Directions (330) 336-9177
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brendel always takes time catch up to see how I am doing and check-in on my family. He walks me through exactly what is going on during my eye exam and helped me find the most comfortable contacts after dryness and discomfort.
About Dr. Christopher Brendel, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brendel accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Brendel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brendel.
