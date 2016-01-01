Christopher Bradshaw has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Christopher Bradshaw, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Christopher Bradshaw, PA is a Physician Assistant in Phoenix, AZ.
Christopher Bradshaw works at
Locations
Quail Run Behavioral Health2545 W Quail Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (602) 455-5700
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Christopher Bradshaw, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1245604768
Frequently Asked Questions
Christopher Bradshaw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christopher Bradshaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Christopher Bradshaw. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Bradshaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christopher Bradshaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christopher Bradshaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.