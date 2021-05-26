See All Physicians Assistants in Mooresville, NC
Christopher Bradley, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience
Overview

Christopher Bradley, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in General Practice (Physician Assistant), has 7 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland Eastern Shore- MPAS.

Christopher Bradley works at Best Life Mental Health & Wellness PLLC in Mooresville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Best Life Mental Health & Wellness PLLC
    202 Williamson Rd Ste 204, Mooresville, NC 28117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 992-7584

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bipolar I Disorder
Bipolar II Disorder
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 26, 2021
    Christopher Bradley is very personable and very knowledgeable in mental health. I’m glad I was able to find a provider that really listens to my needs. I would highly recommend him.
    — May 26, 2021
    Photo: Christopher Bradley, PA-C
    About Christopher Bradley, PA-C

    Specialties
    • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790144558
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University Of Lynchburg- DMSc
    Medical Education
    • University Of Maryland Eastern Shore- MPAS
