Christopher Beechel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Christopher Beechel, MAMFT
Overview
Christopher Beechel, MAMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Eureka, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2255 Myrtle Ave Ste A, Eureka, CA 95501 Directions (707) 443-5768
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christopher Beechel?
Chris has really helped my partner and I with our communication. Will definitely keep going as needed.
About Christopher Beechel, MAMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1215031307
Frequently Asked Questions
Christopher Beechel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christopher Beechel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Christopher Beechel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Beechel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christopher Beechel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christopher Beechel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.