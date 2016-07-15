See All Clinical Psychologists in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Dr. Christopher Bauchman, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Bauchman, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They completed their residency with Geromedical Psychological Services

Dr. Bauchman works at Christopher J BH Bauchman, PsyD, LLC in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Christopher J. Bh. Bauchman Psy.d. LLC
    100 Village Square Xing Ste 204, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 328-7567

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Behavior Modification
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Behavior Modification

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 15, 2016
    Dr. Bauchman is easy to talk to and knowledge. He is great at always steering patients thought to the glass is half full, even if the patient doesn't do this.
    West Palm Beach, FL — Jul 15, 2016
    About Dr. Christopher Bauchman, PSY.D

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1154615615
    Education & Certifications

    • Geromedical Psychological Services
    • Fremont Community Therapy Project
    • Xavier University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Bauchman, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bauchman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bauchman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bauchman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bauchman works at Christopher J BH Bauchman, PsyD, LLC in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bauchman’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bauchman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bauchman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bauchman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bauchman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.