Dr. Christopher Bauchman, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Bauchman, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They completed their residency with Geromedical Psychological Services
Dr. Bauchman works at
Locations
Christopher J. Bh. Bauchman Psy.d. LLC100 Village Square Xing Ste 204, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 328-7567
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bauchman is easy to talk to and knowledge. He is great at always steering patients thought to the glass is half full, even if the patient doesn't do this.
About Dr. Christopher Bauchman, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Geromedical Psychological Services
- Fremont Community Therapy Project
- Xavier University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bauchman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bauchman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bauchman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bauchman works at
Dr. Bauchman speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bauchman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bauchman.
