Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Alexander, PHD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Alexander, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Albuquerque, NM.
Locations
- 1 3615 NM 528 NW Ste 200, Albuquerque, NM 87114 Directions (505) 898-1117
- 2 2320 Grande Blvd SE Ste C, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Directions (505) 898-1117
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good
About Dr. Christopher Alexander, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1932117140
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alexander accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.
