Christine Zimmerman, PA is accepting new patients.
Christine Zimmerman, PA
Overview
Christine Zimmerman, PA is a Physician Assistant in Phoenix, AZ.
Christine Zimmerman works at
Locations
Valley West Family Practice8618 N 35th Ave Ste 3, Phoenix, AZ 85051 Directions (602) 374-5571
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She truly tries to patinets she cares for them and their health. She helped my loose over 80lbs, very smart, direct, caring and professional.
About Christine Zimmerman, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1255683017
Frequently Asked Questions
Christine Zimmerman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Christine Zimmerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christine Zimmerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christine Zimmerman works at
6 patients have reviewed Christine Zimmerman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Zimmerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christine Zimmerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christine Zimmerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.