Christine Welker
Overview
Christine Welker is a Nurse Practitioner in Syracuse, NY.
Locations
- 1 735 Irving Ave, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 470-7379
Ratings & Reviews
Christine is great! She is compassionate, skilled, and knowledgeable. I highly recommend her.
About Christine Welker
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1427666916
Frequently Asked Questions
