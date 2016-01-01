Christine Ward, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christine Ward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christine Ward, FNP
Christine Ward, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Wilmington, NC.
Novant Health Internal Medicine Wilmington1725 New Hanover Medical Park Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 507-3116
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1730111824
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Christine Ward has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Christine Ward accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Christine Ward using Healthline FindCare.
Christine Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Christine Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Ward.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christine Ward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christine Ward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.