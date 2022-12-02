See All Physicians Assistants in Naperville, IL
Overview

Christine Sutton, PA is an Internal Medicine Physician Assistant in Naperville, IL. 

Christine Sutton works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Naperville, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    1331 W 75th St Ste 201, Naperville, IL 60540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 527-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Disease Prevention
Wellness and Integrative Medicine
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Disease Prevention Chevron Icon
Wellness and Integrative Medicine Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Christine Sutton, PA

  • Internal Medicine (Physician Assistant)
Specialties
  • English
Languages Spoken
  • 1083991939
NPI Number
Frequently Asked Questions

Christine Sutton, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christine Sutton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Christine Sutton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Christine Sutton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Christine Sutton works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Naperville, IL. View the full address on Christine Sutton’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Christine Sutton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Sutton.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christine Sutton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christine Sutton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

