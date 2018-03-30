See All Nurse Practitioners in Medford, OR
Christine Stanek, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview

Christine Stanek, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Medford, OR. 

Christine Stanek works at Valley Family Practice in Medford, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Valley Family Practice
    3524 Heathrow Way, Medford, OR 97504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 646-3505

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergies
Anxiety
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 30, 2018
    I contacted Valley Family Practice 3 years ago while searching for new general practitioner as my doctor retired. After working with Christine for three years I am proud to say that my wife, son and daughter-in-law are now part of her patient family. Not only is she the nicest, fairest person you will ever meet, she tells it like it is and doesn't judge you, but explains things in simple terms and with accurate recommendations. She truly exhibits the "Family" in Family Practice!
    Dan in Medford, Oregon — Mar 30, 2018
    About Christine Stanek, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1003839424
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christine Stanek, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christine Stanek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Christine Stanek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Christine Stanek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christine Stanek works at Valley Family Practice in Medford, OR. View the full address on Christine Stanek’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Christine Stanek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Stanek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christine Stanek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christine Stanek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

