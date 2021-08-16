Christine Sowle, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christine Sowle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christine Sowle, PA-C
Overview
Christine Sowle, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Charlotte, NC.
Christine Sowle works at
Locations
-
1
Charlotte/Blakeney Office5815 Blakeney Park Dr Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 542-2220Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Vermont Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christine Sowle?
Christine has done really good job on my condition, I would recommend her to others.
About Christine Sowle, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1639188352
Frequently Asked Questions
Christine Sowle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Christine Sowle accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christine Sowle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christine Sowle works at
12 patients have reviewed Christine Sowle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Sowle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christine Sowle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christine Sowle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.