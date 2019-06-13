Christine Smith, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christine Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christine Smith, MSN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Anthem, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cincinnati.
Peak Medical & Wellness Center41810 N Venture Dr Unit E160, Anthem, AZ 85086 Directions (026) 935-9222Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- CHAMPVA
- Golden Rule
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
I was seen by Christine Smith today and it changed the way I think about medical professionals. Ms. Smith was professional, knowledgeable and all around just amazing! I felt Ms. Smith heard me and cared about my condition. I am so very happy to be able to call her my care provider and can whole-hardheartedly recommend her.
- Family Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1942636410
- University of Cincinnati
- University of North Carolina
23 patients have reviewed Christine Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Smith.
