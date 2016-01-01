Dr. Shapter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christine Shapter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christine Shapter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER.
Locations
1
Lori Caswell Lcsw LLC200 W Center St Ste C3, Manchester, CT 06040 Directions (860) 539-4391
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christine Shapter, MD
- Psychiatry
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1821138389
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
- Psychiatry
Dr. Shapter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shapter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapter.
