Dr. Christine Salinas, PSY.D
Dr. Christine Salinas, PSY.D is a Neuropsychologist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Florida Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.
Neuropsychology Concierge1900 S Harbor City Blvd Ste 108, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 373-1303Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
Dr. Salinas wrote a detailed, 8-page report on my son and included other resources we might be able to top for help with his autism. She was professional and knowledgeable.
- Neuropsychology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Florida Hospital For Children (Pediatric Neuropsychology)
- Emory University School Of Medicine (Neuropsychology)
- Florida Institute Of Technology
Dr. Salinas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salinas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salinas speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Salinas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salinas.
