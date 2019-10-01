Overview

Dr. Christine Salinas, PSY.D is a Neuropsychologist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Florida Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Salinas works at Neuropsychology Concierge in Melbourne, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

