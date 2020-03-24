See All Nurse Practitioners in East Liverpool, OH
Christine Radivoj, FNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile

Christine Radivoj, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Christine Radivoj, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in East Liverpool, OH. 

Christine Radivoj works at Children's Diagnostic Center in East Liverpool, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Children's Diagnostic Center
    15655 Ste Rt 170ste B, East Liverpool, OH 43920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Christine Radivoj?

Mar 24, 2020
Very knowledgeable, friendly and caring. So very happy to have her??
Pam Koniski — Mar 24, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Christine Radivoj, FNP-BC
How would you rate your experience with Christine Radivoj, FNP-BC?
  • Likelihood of recommending Christine Radivoj to family and friends

Christine Radivoj's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Christine Radivoj

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Christine Radivoj, FNP-BC.

About Christine Radivoj, FNP-BC

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1902233752
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Trinity Medical Center East

Frequently Asked Questions

Christine Radivoj, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christine Radivoj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Christine Radivoj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Christine Radivoj works at Children's Diagnostic Center in East Liverpool, OH. View the full address on Christine Radivoj’s profile.

Christine Radivoj has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Radivoj.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christine Radivoj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christine Radivoj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.