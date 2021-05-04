See All Nurse Practitioners in Tucson, AZ
Christine Poncavage, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile

Christine Poncavage, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Christine Poncavage, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ. 

Christine Poncavage works at Victoria Family Medicine in Tucson, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Victoria Family Medicine
    6130 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 742-4159

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Christine Poncavage?

May 04, 2021
Christine was right on time and had an excellent sense of humor and genuine concern about my health. I enjoyed discussing options with her and her wonderful "bedside manner." I feel very confident that her suggested course of treatment is going to make me feel better!
Pamela Core — May 04, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Christine Poncavage, FNP-C
How would you rate your experience with Christine Poncavage, FNP-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Christine Poncavage to family and friends

Christine Poncavage's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Christine Poncavage

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Christine Poncavage, FNP-C.

About Christine Poncavage, FNP-C

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1710549936
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Christine Poncavage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Christine Poncavage works at Victoria Family Medicine in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Christine Poncavage’s profile.

Christine Poncavage has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Poncavage.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christine Poncavage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christine Poncavage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Christine Poncavage, FNP-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.