Christine Parise has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Christine Parise, PA-C
Overview
Christine Parise, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Pittsburgh, PA.
Christine Parise works at
Locations
Community Primary Care1000 W View Park Dr Ste 1, Pittsburgh, PA 15229 Directions (412) 939-3090
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am very satisfied with the appointments I have had with Christine. She is very knowledgeable, thorough and patient. She is also very efficient with answering questions submitted through MyChart. I would highly recommend her.
About Christine Parise, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1700335106
Frequently Asked Questions
Christine Parise accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christine Parise has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Christine Parise. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Parise.
