Christine Otto, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Christine Otto, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Sterling Heights, MI. 

Christine Otto works at Macomb Cancer and Blood Specialists, PC in Sterling Heights, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Forum Medical Clinic PC
    43184 Dequindre Rd Ste 202, Sterling Heights, MI 48314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 580-0280
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Christine Otto, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1508200122
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Christine Otto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Christine Otto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Christine Otto works at Macomb Cancer and Blood Specialists, PC in Sterling Heights, MI. View the full address on Christine Otto’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Christine Otto. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Otto.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christine Otto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christine Otto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

