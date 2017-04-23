Christine Otto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Christine Otto, NP
Christine Otto, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Sterling Heights, MI.
Christine Otto works at
Forum Medical Clinic PC
43184 Dequindre Rd Ste 202, Sterling Heights, MI 48314
(586) 580-0280
Monday 8:00am - 4:30pm
Tuesday 8:00am - 4:30pm
Wednesday 8:00am - 4:30pm
Thursday 8:00am - 4:30pm
Friday 8:00am - 12:00pm
How was your appointment with Christine Otto?
Normally I never take the time to review anything or anyone. However, after meeting and consulting Christine Otto on numerous occasions I can tell you that as a medical professional Ms Otto is highly qualified. It is very apparent the Christine holds herself to at higher standard of care and shows a deep respect and genuine concern for her patients. I would not hesitate to reccomend her to friends and family.
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
English
Christine Otto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christine Otto works at
3 patients have reviewed Christine Otto. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Otto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christine Otto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christine Otto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.