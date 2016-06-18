See All Nurse Practitioners in Albuquerque, NM
Christine Oberg, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Christine Oberg, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM. 

Christine Oberg works at Albuquerque Nephrology Associates in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Albuquerque Nephrology Associates
    4333 Pan American Fwy NE Ste C, Albuquerque, NM 87107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 600-2511
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lovelace Medical Center
  • Presbyterian Hospital
    • Cigna
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 18, 2016
    She listens and is helpful. She remembers me and my situation. I feel lucky she comes to my dialysis clinic.
    Katie in Albuquerque, NM — Jun 18, 2016
    About Christine Oberg, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194061788
