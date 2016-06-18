Christine Oberg, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christine Oberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christine Oberg, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Christine Oberg, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM.
Christine Oberg works at
Locations
Albuquerque Nephrology Associates4333 Pan American Fwy NE Ste C, Albuquerque, NM 87107 Directions (505) 600-2511Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Presbyterian Hospital
- Cigna
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
She listens and is helpful. She remembers me and my situation. I feel lucky she comes to my dialysis clinic.
About Christine Oberg, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1194061788
Frequently Asked Questions
Christine Oberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Christine Oberg accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christine Oberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
